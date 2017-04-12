High school firearms classes proposed in new NC bill

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – A new bill in front of the North Carolina legislature proposes firearms education as a high school elective.

House Bill 612 would allow local boards of education to decide whether to offer a comprehensive firearm education course as a high school elective. No live ammunition would be used or present.

It would then be up to high school principals to approve course instructors.

The State Board of Education would develop the course and incorporate safety education as recommended by law enforcement agencies or a firearms association. The class would also discuss science, history, and math — as they relate to firearms.

WNCT’s Kelly Byrne is looking into the bill and will have a full report coming up on 9 On Your Side.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s