High school firearms classes proposed in new NC bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – A new bill in front of the North Carolina legislature proposes firearms education as a high school elective.

House Bill 612 would allow local boards of education to decide whether to offer a comprehensive firearm education course as a high school elective. No live ammunition would be used or present.

It would then be up to high school principals to approve course instructors.

The State Board of Education would develop the course and incorporate safety education as recommended by law enforcement agencies or a firearms association. The class would also discuss science, history, and math — as they relate to firearms.

