GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police officers took a break from their daily duties Wednesday to work at the Piggly Wiggly.

They bagged groceries, pushed carts, and helped patrons shop and load their cars at the Dickinson Avenue location.

GPD officers who accepted the challenge for Shop with a Cop say it’s all a part of the job.

Wednesday’s event was part of the department’s community outreach.