First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings a few showers and storms this evening

SUMMARY: Quiet weather today but a weak cold front will approach late afternoon into the evening bringing with it a few showers and thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cold front approaches today, bringing a few showers and storms by the evening, otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 80. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers may continue along the coast until the wee hours of the morning before tapering before sunrise. Temperatures are staying mild, in the 50s and 60s. Winds are light.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 60% 68 ° F precip: 60% 67 ° F precip: 60% 65 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast