First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings a few showers and storms this evening

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Quiet weather today but a weak cold front will approach late afternoon into the evening bringing with it a few showers and thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cold front approaches today, bringing a few showers and storms by the evening, otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 80. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers may continue along the coast until the wee hours of the morning before tapering before sunrise. Temperatures are staying mild, in the 50s and 60s. Winds are light.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
63° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
62° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
63° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.