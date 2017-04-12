Ex-detective says Greenville man innocent of murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former police detective who changed her mind about the guilt of a North Carolina man in 1994 murder says she continues to believe he is innocent and should be released.

Advocates for a North Carolina man imprisoned for almost 22 years for a murder he says he didn’t commit are continuing efforts to free him even as chances dwindle for a legal remedy.

The state chapter of the NAACP is holding events Thursday for Dontae Sharpe, who was 19 when he received a life sentence for the murder of 33-year-old George Radcliffe in Greenville. Legal documents show Radcliffe was shot during a drug buy in 1994.

Attorney Theresa Newman of the Duke Innocence Project says the case is “at the last hour, legally speaking.” She’s filed a clemency request with Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

Supporters will hold a news conference Thursday, then march to the offices of Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein.