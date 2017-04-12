Efforts continue to free NC man imprisoned for 1994 murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advocates for a North Carolina man imprisoned for almost 22 years for a murder he says he didn’t commit are continuing efforts to free him even as chances dwindle for a legal remedy.

The state chapter of the NAACP is holding events Thursday for Dontae Sharpe, who was 19 when he received a life sentence for the murder of 33-year-old George Radcliffe in Greenville. Legal documents show Radcliffe was shot during a drug buy in 1994.

An eyewitness recanted her testimony just months after the trial.

Attorney Theresa Newman of the Duke Innocence Project says the case is “at the last hour, legally speaking.” She’s filed a clemency request with Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

Supporters will hold a news conference Thursday, then march to the offices of Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein.