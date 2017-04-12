Camp Lejeune Marines take part in The Battle Challenge

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Camp Lejeune Marines are competing Wednesday in the Camp Lejeune Military Battle Challenge competition. It’s a unique fitness and ability-based military action competition designed for the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event got underway Wednesday at Goettge Memorial Field House and runs through Thursday. It’s co-sponsored by the Military Benefit Association (www.militarybenefit.org) and Marine Corps Community Services.

“The Military Benefit Association is thrilled to sponsor this fast-moving, military-relevant action sport for our Marines. After a great week with the Marines from Cherry Point, MBA is excited to see how the ‘Lejeune Marines,’ handle the course,” said Roy L. Gibson, MBA Director of Outreach. “This is competition with a purpose that combines fitness with military-skills and builds unit camaraderie. The Marines will have a great time again and get in a good workout as well!”

The MCAS Battle Challenge is a team or individual competition open to Marines and all service members stationed at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station, New River. Competitors sign up to run the course on the Battle Challenge website at www.battlechallenge.com. Competition times are blocked in two-hour increments from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

The Battle Challenge is the newest competition created by On Target Challenge. It produces the internationally renowned Firefighter Combat Challenge. The Battle Challenge combines a fitness program that simulates a highly relevant series of nine battle-field-like skills required to be successful under physically challenging circumstances. It’s dubbed “Competition with a Purpose.” The creators of the challenge incorporated the cargo net climb, a knotted rope descent, wall surmount, ammunition resupply, low crawl, Jerry-Can shuffle, marksmanship tasks and a service member-down rescue to create this para-military relevant obstacle course.

Take a look at <strong><a href=”http://www.firstresponder.org/battle_rules.html”>The Battle Challenge online video</a></strong>, which gives a great depiction of what it takes to negotiate the obstacle course full of combat-related challenges.

“Not only is it relevant to training but it is a ton of fun,” said Gibson.