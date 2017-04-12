Camp Lejeune hosts Marine South military expo

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – This year’s Marine South military expo is being held Wednesday at Camp Lejeune.

The event is a military exposition adjacent to the Goettge Memorial Field House that offers first-hand looks at the latest products from the world’s leading defense equipment manufacturers. It’s sponsored by the Marine Corps League, a Marine Corps veterans’ association, and co-sponsored by MCB Camp Lejeune. The event is endorsed by the Marine Corps Association.

A news release about the event said the 2017 expo will attract not only the military professionals charged with locating and engaging enemy forces at locations around the world, it will also host key decision-makers in the defense equipment and systems procurement chain. Attendees will learn what’s currently available and what they can expect in the near future.

One of the featured highlights will be a display for the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) 1.1. That’s the Marine Corps replacement of the Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV). Marines will have the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with this cutting-edge piece of gear.

Admission to Marine South is free for all military and civilian personnel with a valid government identification. Those not in uniform, civilians, and industry representatives must register and obtain an event attendee badge upon arrival, and non-uniformed attendees may register in advance by visiting the Marine South military expo website at marinemilitaryexpos.com/marine-south/home/.

Further details on Marine South are available at www.marinemilitaryexpos.com.

WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew is at today’s military expo and will have full coverage coming up on 9 On Your Side.