Avoiding dog bites during National Dog Bite Prevention Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCNT) — It’s National Dog Bite Prevention Week, and North Carolina has one of the highest dog bite rates in the country.

According to State Farm, North Carolina ranks in the top 15 for the number of dog bite claims.

About half of all dog bites happen to children, and local veterinarians want parents to know what to look out for before their child goes near a dog.

“A dog that doesn’t want to be pet is going to be backing up from you,” said Jessica Girard, a veterinarian with the Firetower Animal Clinic. “It’s going to be trying to turn away from you or licking its lips because that’s a sign of nervousness. Its tail may be tucked between its legs. Ears may be back.”

You should always ask an owner if their dog is friendly and if you can pet it before reaching down.

If you are bitten by a dog, find the owner and get treated by a doctor because of the potential for rabies.