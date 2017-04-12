Attorney wants SEC’s Sankey off NCAA panel hearing UNC case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An attorney in North Carolina’s ongoing academic scandal wants Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey removed as head of the NCAA infractions panel hearing the case because of a conflict of interest.

Raleigh attorney Elliot Abrams wrote the NCAA this month saying Sankey “has a personal, professional and institutional interest in the outcome” of the case involving his client, Deborah Crowder, a retired UNC office administrator.

In a second letter Tuesday, Abrams stated the third Notice of Allegations outlining charges against Crowder and UNC should be tossed out. He says they are the result of “inappropriate pressure from a conflicted hearing panel.”

Abrams provided The Associated Press with copies of both letters. The requests are part of the latest snag in the oft-delayed case featuring five top-level charges.

