A day in the life of Pitt County 911 dispatchers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This week marks National “Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.”

Today Emergency Management officials in Pitt County gave a behind the scenes look at their 911 center.

“There’s no such thing as an average day for a dispatcher,” said 911 center supervisor Jimmy Hodges

911 dispatchers are often heard but not seen.

Hodges said, “Phone rings. Someone’s having the worst day of their life and we try to get help to them as fast as possible.”

His day is often surrounded by high stress.

“A lot of people are freaking out they’re pretty much in chaos so we try to calm them down we try to help them out,” said Hodges. “We try to give them instruction on how to help them before the first responders actually get there.”

He never knows what his day might bring.

“We have to multi task deal with phones, deal with the radio, deal with the public, first responders and the additional calls coming in at the same time,” he said.

Emergency management is using its week of recognition to bring awareness to ways you can help them.

Sam Tyson is the communications manager for emergency management.

Tyson said, “We get several calls that people ride by and see the wreck but until people stop, we don’t know if we should send fire and ems out there or just law enforcement”

Tyson adds it’s hard but important to stay calm.

“When they start getting excited it makes it distorted on our end and it’s hard to understand them or hear them,” he said.

Hodges said even with the daily stresses he wouldn’t trade his job for anything.

“It’s never the same, everyday is a different day,” he said.