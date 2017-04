WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An upcoming plant closure will cost about 97 workers their jobs.

Parkdale Mills in Williamston will close June 10. Employees were notified on Tuesday about the upcoming shuttering.

They'll have the opportunity to apply for jobs at other plants across the Parkdale group and relocate.

A company spokesperson said the closure was unfortunate and simply a business decision.