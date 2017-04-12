3 structure fires set late Tuesday night in New Bern area

WNCT Staff Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – According to Craven County 911, three structure fires were set late Tuesday night.

The first happened at on the 700 block of Old Cherry Point Road in James City. The second happened on the 1,200 block of Hwy 70 and then another one was set on Lynnwood Drive.

Witness and owner of Brutopia said the fires can be seen from his business. He also said they were set around the same time.

9 On Your Side is continuing to follow the story and will bring you any new updates as they become available.

