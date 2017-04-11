Wood Ducks fall to Dash, 6-1

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — A dazzling performance from Dash starter Tanner Banks stymied the Wood Ducks bats in a 6-1 loss to Winston-Salem to give the club its first win of 2017. Banks went eight innings without a walk or an earned run, while striking out eight Wood Ducks on the night.

Woodies starter Peter Fairbanks got into trouble early in the first when the first two batters singled. He settled down and struck out the side against the meat of the order to escape the frame. He wouldn’t be so lucky in the second, when Danny Mendick hit a triple to right to score Johan Cruz from first.

R H E LOB

Winston-Salem (1-5) 6 12 1 5

Down East (4-2) 1 5 0 3