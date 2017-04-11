Wood Ducks fall to Dash, 6-1

Down East Wood Ducks Media Relations Published:

                                  

KINSTON, NC  (WNCT) — A dazzling performance from Dash starter Tanner Banks stymied the Wood Ducks bats in a 6-1 loss to Winston-Salem to give the club its first win of 2017. Banks went eight innings without a walk or an earned run, while striking out eight Wood Ducks on the night.

Woodies starter Peter Fairbanks got into trouble early in the first when the first two batters singled. He settled down and struck out the side against the meat of the order to escape the frame. He wouldn’t be so lucky in the second, when Danny Mendick hit a triple to right to score Johan Cruz from first.

 

                                     R    H     E   LOB
Winston-Salem (1-5)     6   12    1    5
Down East (4-2)             1    5     0    3

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s