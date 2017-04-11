U.S. Attorney: Winterville man gets 25 years, used women to transport heroin

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 27-year-old Winterville man the U.S. Attorney’s Office said was using women as drug mules to bring heroin to North Carolina was sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison Tuesday.

Maurice Moore Jr. was named in a three-count indictment filed in 2016 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and possession of ammunition by a felon on December 5. After his prison term is up, Moore will have to spend an additional five years on supervised release.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service began their investigation into Moore in 2013 after they said they received information identifying Moore as dealing heroin and promoting prostitution at U.S. Marine Corps bases near Jacksonville.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the investigation revealed Moore purchased heroin from an individual in New York and used women as drug mules to bring the drugs back to North Carolina.

Multiple witness statements revealed Moore was frequently seen with firearms, and the prosecutor said he was in possession of both assault rifles and heroin in the hotel rooms and other locations he used to stash his drugs.

Moore also got the prostitutes he was pimping addicted to heroin to facilitate the distribution of the drug, according to the investigation.

This case was investigated by the NCIS, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, the Havelock Police Department, and the Jacksonville Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Lemmon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s