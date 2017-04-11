Speedway to Healthy walks children, parents through the human body

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new health exhibit takes children through 11 different pit-stops in the human body to teach them about the foods they eat and effects on its different parts.

It’s called Speedway to Healthy.

Pitt County 4-H Youth Development is hosting the 1,200 square foot health exhibit at Northwest Elementary on Tuesday. Later in the afternoon, Northwest will hold a parent/community night, where the families of Northwest Elementary students will also walk through the exhibit.

Organizer said the exhibit offers important lessons.

“It’s fun and interactive,” said Elexis Dillon with the 4-H Youth Development group. “They don’t realize they’re learning by having fun. It’s a lot different than being in the classroom.”

Throughout the day, health professionals will be on hand to serve as an informational resource for the students and their parents.

A separate event for parents and the community is scheduled for 5:30 until 7 p.m. Tuesday in Northwest Elementary’s gym.