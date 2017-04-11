Speedway to Healthy walks children, parents through the human body

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new health exhibit takes children through 11 different pit-stops in the human body to teach them about the foods they eat and effects on its different parts.

It’s called Speedway to Healthy.

Pitt County 4-H Youth Development is hosting the 1,200 square foot health exhibit at Northwest Elementary on Tuesday. Later in the afternoon, Northwest will hold a parent/community night, where the families of Northwest Elementary students will also walk through the exhibit.

Organizer said the exhibit offers important lessons.

“It’s fun and interactive,” said Elexis Dillon with the 4-H Youth Development group. “They don’t realize they’re learning by having fun. It’s a lot different than being in the classroom.”

Throughout the day, health professionals will be on hand to serve as an informational resource for the students and their parents.

A separate event for parents and the community is scheduled for 5:30 until 7 p.m. Tuesday in Northwest Elementary’s gym.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s