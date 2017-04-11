Red Cross: Demand for blood rising after recent shortage in donations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The eastern North Carolina branch of the American Red Cross serves from parts of Southern Virginia to Wilmington North Carolina.

Recently, the Red Cross has seen a shortage in the amount of blood they have been receiving.

The demand for blood increases in the summer and winter because of increased travel across the United States.

The most needed types are O Negative, O Positive, A Negative, and B Negative because those types can be directly transferred to the hospital.

The average shelf life of blood is 42 days and 56 days is how often someone can donate blood.

“You know, try to make it personal,” explained American Red Cross representative Mark Griffin. “I know, for me, I’ve had a lot of people in my family have cancer. So, for me, it’s a personal thing. I know the importance of giving blood. I know the importance of keeping it stocked in the hospitals because patients rely on us in order to see tomorrow.”

The top reason as to why people don’t want to donate blood is a fear of needles and passing out.

The American Red Cross said by overcoming your fears you could help someone in a desperate situation. They also said with every donation, you could save up to three lives.

