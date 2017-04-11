Red Cross: App helps children prepare for disasters

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Children can use an app – a game – to help them prepare for tornadoes and other disasters.

The American Red Cross says it will be rolled out to 40,000 educators with a full lesson plan in the next several months to help students learn the science behind natural disasters.

Monster Guard: Prepare for Emergencies” is a mobile app created in October 2014. Since then, it has been continuously updated to educate children 6 to 11 years old on preparedness for disasters such as fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.

WNCT’s Pierce Legeion is learning more about the app and how it works. He’ll have more about it later on 9 On Your Side.

 

