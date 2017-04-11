Pirates snap 7 game skid with 10-2 win over UNC Wilmington

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Kirk Morgan tossed a career-high 4.2 innings, while Luke Bolka belted his fifth home run of the season helping East Carolina to a 10-2 midweek win over instate foe UNC Wilmington Tuesday night at Lewis Field inside at Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates snap their seven-game losing streak and improve to 19-15, while the Seahawks dropped to 13-18.

Morgan (1-0) picked up his first win of the season (sixth career) allowing one run (earned) on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Making his second start of the season, the right-hander was perfect through 4.2 innings before allowing a walk, then a pair of hits which led to one run. Matt Bridges tossed 1.1 scoreless frames, while West Covington added two shutout innings before Joe Ingle closed out the game where he surrendered a run (earned) on two hits working the ninth frame.

Chris Taylor (1-1) suffered the loss surrendering five runs (one earned) on five hits with three walks and a strikeout. Austin Easter was touched for five runs (all earned) on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Clay Lockamon closed out the game working three shutout frames allowing three hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Wes Phillips and Eric Tyler led the Pirates 12-hit attack each collecting two base knocks. Bolka drove in a game-high three runs, while Bryce Harman and Charlie Yorgen had two RBI each. In all, 10 Pirates collected at least one hit with seven starts registering base knocks.

UNC Wilmington was held to just four hits on the evening with Robbie Thorburn and Riley Zayicek having RBI singles.

How It Happened:

ECU jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning which was highlighted by Bolka’s fifth home run of the season (second in two games). With two outs and runners on second and third, Turner Brown reached on a fielding error by Seahawk shortstop Kennard McDowell which allowed Yorgen to score the game’s first run. Bolka followed belting a 1-2 offering from Taylor over the left field wall scoring Travis Watkins and Brown in front of him.

Yorgen’s RBI fielder’s choice in fourth inning extended the Pirates lead to 5-0. Phillips started the frame with a double down the left field line, which was followed by Harman’s second walk of the night. Tyler, who extended his on-base streak to 20 games, singled through the left side loading the bases before Yorgen’s ground ball to short pushed across Phillips for the fifth run of the night.

UNCW finally got on the board in the top of the fifth inning pulling within four, 5-1. Zayicek walked with two outs and took second on Mason Berne’s single to through the left side before coming around to score on Thorburn’s single to right.

The Pirates responded in the home half of the fifth scoring five runs and pushing their lead 10-1. Harman had a two-RBI single that plated Brown and Bolka to get things going for ECU. Tyler, Yorgen and Watkins each followed with RBI base hits for a nine-run advantage.

The Seahawks plated a run in the ninth on Zayicek’s RBI single to right that scored Blake Deatherage capping the scoring at 10-2.

Up Next:

ECU will continue its four-game home stand on Thursday, April 13 when it plays host to UCF in a three-game American Athletic Conference series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (ET).