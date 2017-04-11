Family: Ayden man killed in Kinston shooting was friendly, not violent

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police in Kinston are investigating a shooting that killed an Ayden man on his way home from work.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Vernon and McLewean Streets.

On arrival, officers found a 2014 Hyundai Sonata partially on the sidewalk and inside they found 30-year-old Omar Leander Langley of Ayden. There were numerous apparent bullet holes in the driver’s side door, as well as broken windows. Langley was unconscious in the driver’s seat and pronounced dead a short time later.

9 On Your Side spoke with neighbors who heard the deadly incident. They said they originally thought that the Wood Ducks were still shooting off fireworks from the game. That was until the shots came off in rapid fire in many rounds.

9 On Your Side also spoke the father and brother of the victim who said that violence is not the answer.

“[There’s] no hate or malice in our heart,” said George Prayer, father, and Darrius Langley, brother. “We need to come together. This reckless, violent world we are trying to live in and people, with the life they are trying to live, it does not bring anything but hurt”

The family also said that Langley was a friendly person and was not violent.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police said they are looking for a black SUV in connection to the incident.

Unfortunately, crime is hindering what is supposed to be an exciting week for the city of Kinston. The shooting and a home invasion happened just a few blocks away from Grainger Stadium, where baseball is back for the first time in five years. The Wood Ducks released the following statement about the incident: “We are aware of the situation last night. We wish the best to the Kinston Police Department and prayers to the families affected. We have no further comment at this time.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. A $1,000.00 is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.

WNCT’s Connor Kick is following the latest developments in this case and will have more details as they become available.

