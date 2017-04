KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police in Kinston are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened around 3 a.m. about 3 blocks east of Grainger Stadium.

Officers haven’t yet publically identified the victim, but said he was a 30-year-old male.

The suspects in the incident are still at large.

