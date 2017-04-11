Kinston police chief: City is safe for Wood Ducks games

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Many people have grown concerned about the short distance between Grainger Stadium and recent crimes in Kinston, including a fatal shooting that took place just three blocks way on Monday.

Kinston police Chief Alonzo Jaynes; however, wants to make one thing very clear.

“There is nothing to suggest a correlation or connection between the game and this incident,” Jaynes said.

Jaynes said everyone had left the game well before the incident.

Monday night’s shooting marked the third violent incident in the city in the past three days.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Jaynes. “We conducted canvases, and we still have evidence to process.”

Jaynes said the event has nothing to do with Wood Ducks baseball, and visitors should feel safe in Kinston.

“As a community, we’re better than this and cannot let something as horrific as this overshadow the many good things that are going on in the city of Kinston,” Jaynes said.

Wood Ducks fan Danny Waters said even though the incident happened three blocks from Grainger Stadium, he always feels comfortable going to a game.

“Crime is going to happen wherever you go,” said Waters.

Danny Waters has been a Kinston baseball fan his entire life.

“I don’t feel uncomfortable at all about walking these streets and going to that game tonight by any means,” said Waters.

Waters said, “the environment is unbelievable, and it’s one of the nicest fields you’ll visit.”

Jaynes says his department will stay steady in their mission to lessen crime.

“You will see high visibility — a strong presence of the officers and educating not just adults but juveniles about making good choices,” Jaynes said.

“I wouldn’t worry a second about it,” said Waters. “This is a patrolled area. These streets are safe. I would not deter anyone from coming to the game tonight. I couldn’t ask for a better town to live in.”

Jaynes said fans should expect a normal amount of security at Tuesday’s game, and he hopes people enjoy a great night of baseball.