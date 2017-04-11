Kids learn about environment at ECU Earth Day Expo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of kids got the chance to learn about the environment at ECU Tuesday afternoon.

It’s all part of the Department of Biology’s Earth Day Expo.

Students and faculty walked kids from after school programs through various interactive activities.

They worked hands on with live animals and plants, participated in lab activities, natural history story times, and other exhibits teaching them about the world around them.

“So many kids think that science is facts that you learn in a textbook and you just memorize everything, but scientists see it as a living breathing way of knowing about the world and so we want kids to capture some of that excitement in activities,” said ECU Biology Professor Heather Vance-Chalcraft.

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.