Kids learn about environment at ECU Earth Day Expo

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of kids got the chance to learn about the environment at ECU Tuesday afternoon.

It’s all part of the Department of Biology’s Earth Day Expo.

Students and faculty walked kids from after school programs through various interactive activities.

They worked hands on with live animals and plants, participated in lab activities, natural history story times, and other exhibits teaching them about the world around them.

“So many kids think that science is facts that you learn in a textbook and you just memorize everything, but scientists see it as a living breathing way of knowing about the world and so we want kids to capture some of that excitement in activities,” said ECU Biology Professor Heather Vance-Chalcraft.

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s