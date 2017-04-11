Greenville Fire/Rescue celebrates emergency management professionals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCNT) — Fire fighters in Greenville had a chance to meet people Tuesday they often work with but rarely see.

Members of Greenville Fire/Rescue visited Pitt County Emergency Management to thank them for their work as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Firefighters presented emergency management employees with gift bags as a sign of their appreciation.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin said they Pitt County Emergency Management as teammates and could not view their work without them.

“We believe atGreenvillee Fire/Rescue it is very important to have as good of a relationship that we do have with telecommunicators in this whole area,” said Griffin.

Telecommunicators received a coffee mug and a “Thanks A Million” candy bar in their bags.

 

