First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and comfortable temperatures

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide much quieter weather this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the 50s & 60s. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and 80’s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear overnight with temperatures in the 50s. Winds are light.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms and highs in the 70’s and 80’s.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 30% 71 ° F precip: 40% 69 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 40% 63 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast