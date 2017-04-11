First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and comfortable temperatures

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide much quieter weather this week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the 50s & 60s. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s and 80’s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear overnight with temperatures in the 50s. Winds are light.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of storms and highs in the 70’s and 80’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
54° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
54° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
58° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
62° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
40%
12am
Thu
63° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
63° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
59° F
precip:
10%
