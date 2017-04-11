Fire threatens homes in western North Carolina

MARION, N.C. (AP) — A wildfire is threatening about three dozen homes in western North Carolina.

The U.S. Forest Service told local media outlets that the fire in the North Cove community in McDowell County has spread onto land in the Pisgah National Forest.

No injuries have been reported.

Forest Service spokeswoman Lisa Jennings says the fire was reported Sunday afternoon and is threatening about 35 homes and 10 buildings such as sheds and garages.

Jennings said there are no current plans for evacuations. She said firefighters are working to remove fuel near the homes.

She says the cause of the fire is being investigated.

She says the terrain is very steep, making it hard to fight the blaze.

The fire is about four miles from another fire that was contained March 28.