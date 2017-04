CHICOD, N.C. (WNCT) – A driver and his truckload of hogs are uninjured after a morning accident.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Ervin Buck Road. That’s off NC 43, just north of Chicod.

Emergency responders at the scene said the driver took a turn too hard and got stuck in a ditch. They’re currently using a tow truck to get him unstuck.

Ervin Buck Road to NC 43 was briefly shut down as the scene was cleared.