Deputies investigating cause of Columbia fire

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies are investigating the cause of a structure fire in Tyrrell County.

It happened Monday just after 7 p.m. at 9905 Newlands Road.

Sheriff Darryl Liverman said crews and personnel from Tyrrell, Creswell, Lake Phelps, and Mid County fire departments all responded. They spent four and a half hours at the scene fighting the fire, but all structures were completely destroyed.

It’s unknown what caused the fire at this time.

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident.