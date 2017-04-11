Congressman G.K. Butterfield hosts community discussion in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Congressman G.K. Butterfield made a stop in Greenville Tuesday night to talk with community members as part of his Forward Together series.

More than 100 people came out to hear from Congressman Butterfield and also to tell him their thoughts on where the country is headed.

“We’re elected to go to Washington not to vote our own opinions but the collective opinion of a critical mass of people in our district,” Butterfield said.

That’s why Congressman Butterfield hosted a community discussion in Greenville Tuesday night, addressing the state of politics in Washington and how it impacts the people in his district.

“I learned so much tonight, much of it I already knew and simply reinforced many of the opinions I have about the frustrations that ordinary people have in their lives,” Butterfield said.

Congressman Butterfield says the biggest issue the country faces right now is the lack of bipartisanship.

“Nothing gets done. No budget gets passed and the country suffers,” Butterfield said.

After addressing several issues ranging from healthcare to supporting poor rural communities, the Congressman took questions from the audience.

“I did want to hear his thoughts on Syria and the bombing that happened last week as well as where the Affordable Care Act would end up in the next few weeks or few years,” said Pitt County resident Jarrette Pittman.

Pitt county residents say they’re glad their representative is coming to constituents.

“Politics is politics. There’s a lot of dirty work going on that we as typical Americans don’t know about and probably shouldn’t know about. But I’m glad that he was able to come here tonight and give us a tidbit of information about what’s going on and things that we can do in our local community to help improve things in America,” Pittman said.

This is the second community discussion in Butterfield’s Forward Together series, focusing on his jobs and justice agenda for the future of North Carolina.

