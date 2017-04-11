Bill to fight opioid abuse unanimously passes state House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation to reduce opioid abuse and overdoses has passed the North Carolina House with unanimous bipartisan support.

The House approved the measure Monday night that strengthens requirements for doctors and pharmacists on the use a statewide controlled substance database.

Doctors would also generally be limited to 5- and 7-day supplies when first prescribing the potent drugs for pain or after operations. A larger refill prescription would require a subsequent consultation with the doctor.

Bill sponsor Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville, a doctor, said the legislation is meant to combat the opioid epidemic in the state and nationally.

The proposal awaits Senate approval.