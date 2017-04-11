Bill introduced to make same-sex marriage illegal in North Carolina again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – A bill filed in the North Carolina House Tuesday would make same-sex marriage illegal once again in North Carolina.

The bill, entitled “Uphold Historical Marriage Act”, argues laws involving marriage are for each state to establish and maintain. The bill’s sponsors said the United States Supreme Court overstepped its constitutional bounds when it ruled in favor of same-sex marriage.

The bill said, “the People of the State of North Carolina approved the Marriage 13 Amendment of 2012, which is now included as Section 6 of Article XIV of the North Carolina 14 Constitution, with a 61% affirmative vote.”

One of the sponsors, Rep. Michael Special (R- Beaufort, Craven, Pamlico), is from the East.

If passed, the bill would make marriages between persons of the same gender invalid, and also wouldn’t recognize same-sex couples married in other states.