Bill introduced to make same-sex marriage illegal in North Carolina again

By Published:
John Becker
FILE - In a June 25, 2015 file photo, John Becker, 30, of Silver Spring, Md., waves a rainbow flag in support of gay marriage outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. LGBT advocates are questioning the Trump administration’s quiet deletion of questions on sexuality from two federal surveys. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – A bill filed in the North Carolina House Tuesday would make same-sex marriage illegal once again in North Carolina.

The bill, entitled “Uphold Historical Marriage Act”, argues laws involving marriage are for each state to establish and maintain. The bill’s sponsors said the United States Supreme Court overstepped its constitutional bounds when it ruled in favor of same-sex marriage.

The bill said, “the People of the State of North Carolina approved the Marriage 13 Amendment of 2012, which is now included as Section 6 of Article XIV of the North Carolina 14 Constitution, with a 61% affirmative vote.”

One of the sponsors, Rep. Michael Special (R- Beaufort, Craven, Pamlico), is from the East.

If passed, the bill would make marriages between persons of the same gender invalid, and also wouldn’t recognize same-sex couples married in other states.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s