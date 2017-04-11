Adventists Community Service Center in Greenville reopens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One Greenville community center damaged by Hurricane Matthew flooding is back in business Tuesday.

The Adventist Community Service Center held a free community distribution today at its Mumford Road location.

Most of the items came from their retail donation partner, Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Advance Auto also donated more than 12,000 items to the center, including 200 car batteries valued at $15,000.

The center provides home goods for those in need.

“It’s important because we’re living in times where people are really strapped now,” said Dollie Lucas, Adventist community director. “You know, trying to make ends meet, you have elderly, you have disabled; a lot of different situations that people just need a little extra help sometimes, and these items can do that”

Lucas said they are happy to be running again and able to serve their community.