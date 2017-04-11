ACC Barnstormers make stop at Conley

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Some of the top seniors in the ACC made a trip to the D.H. Conley High School as a part of the ACC Barnstomers Tour.

Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt and Stillman White of the national champion North Carolina men’s basketball team joined Amile Jefferson (Duke), Luke Kinnard (Duke) and BeeJay Anya (NC State) among other top ACC players. They took on former Conley basketball players in a friendly scrimmage.

Of course the Tar Heel players are fresh off winning a national title and for them that fact hasn’t quite sunk in.

“You know, in some ways it’s still unbelievable,” said Hicks. “I know sometimes when we wake up, somebody hit the group message like, yo we really did it. It’s just what comes with it. I feel like that’s what everybody was, everybody knows you now, I have to say, it’s nothing bad.”

“Crazy. It still hasn’t hit me yet,” said Meeks. “I’m enjoying it, it’s definitely been a fun ride through my four years and for me to go out the way I did is definitely big.”

The tour makes a stop to Duplin County tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.