ACC Barnstormers make stop at Conley

By Published:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Some of the top seniors in the ACC made a trip to the D.H. Conley High School as a part of the ACC Barnstomers Tour.

Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt and Stillman White of the national champion North Carolina men’s basketball team joined Amile Jefferson (Duke), Luke Kinnard (Duke) and BeeJay Anya (NC State) among other top ACC players. They took on former Conley basketball players in a friendly scrimmage.

Of course the Tar Heel players are fresh off winning a national title and for them that fact hasn’t quite sunk in.

“You know, in some ways it’s still unbelievable,” said Hicks. “I know sometimes when we wake up, somebody hit the group message like, yo we really did it. It’s just what comes with it. I feel like that’s what everybody was, everybody knows you now, I have to say, it’s nothing bad.”

“Crazy. It still hasn’t hit me yet,” said Meeks. “I’m enjoying it, it’s definitely been a fun ride through my four years and for me to go out the way I did is definitely big.”

The tour makes a stop to Duplin County tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s