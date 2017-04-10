Wood Ducks win in Kinston debut, 4-3 over Winston-Salem in 10 innings

KINSTON (WNCT) –  Josh Altmann scored on a Winston-Salem error in the 10th inning to give the Down East Wood Ducks at thrilling 4-3 win in the team’s home debut at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Ricardo Rodrigues picked up the win in relief. He threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball. Brett Martin put up a solid start, striking out 7 in 5 1/3 innings.

With the win the Wood Ducks improved to 4-1 on the season. The Dash fell to 0-5.

A sell-out crowd of 4,267 were on hand for the historic night as baseball returned after a 5 season absence.

Game two of the series is set for tomorrow night in Kinston

