What is a Wood Duck? 9OYS talks to Snuggles

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — What exactly is a wood duck?

9OYS’ Zach Maskavich decided to find out, which meant a close encounter with Snuggles, the Wood Duck’s mascot.

Snuggles, a one-year-old female wood duck, lives at Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary during the week.

“Her daily routine is baths and eating and getting snuggles,” said Tonya Weil, who works with the wildlife sanctuary.

Snuggles has lived at the sanctuary her whole life after she was separated from her family.

“She’s what we call an imprint,” said Weil. “She doesn’t really know she’s a duck, obviously. So we couldn’t release her into the wild. She would never survive so she became an education ambassador.

Weil said she was excited to find out the Wood Ducks would be chosen as the mascot.

“I voted for the Wood Ducks because they let you vote,” said Tonya. “So we voted for the Wood Ducks because we have a wood duck.”