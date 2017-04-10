What is a Wood Duck? 9OYS talks to Snuggles

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — What exactly is a wood duck?

9OYS’ Zach Maskavich decided to find out, which meant a close encounter with Snuggles, the Wood Duck’s mascot.

Snuggles, a one-year-old female wood duck, lives at Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary during the week.

“Her daily routine is baths and eating and getting snuggles,” said Tonya Weil, who works with the wildlife sanctuary.

Snuggles has lived at the sanctuary her whole life after she was separated from her family.

“She’s what we call an imprint,” said Weil. “She doesn’t really know she’s a duck, obviously. So we couldn’t release her into the wild. She would never survive so she became an education ambassador.

Weil said she was excited to find out the Wood Ducks would be chosen as the mascot.

“I voted for the Wood Ducks because they let you vote,” said Tonya. “So we voted for the Wood Ducks because we have a wood duck.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s