Two charged with assaulting a correctional officer in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office charges two inmates for assaulting a correctional officer.

Sheriff Lemmie Smith says on April 9th, Maury Correctional contacted his office in reference to the assault of a correctional officer. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the course of investigation, deputies identified 22-year-old Quincy Jackson and 26-year-old Emmanuel Burney as the two suspects. 

The Sheriff’s Office charged both suspects with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Jackson and Burney are scheduled to appear in court on the assault charges on April 21st.

 

