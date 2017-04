KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are investigating a home invasion in Kinston.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. Monday on East Grainger Avenue.

Kinston Police said the suspect is on the loose and K-9 units have been brought in for tracking. They said the suspect may be armed.

There’s no word on any injuries in the incident.

