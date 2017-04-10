Pine Knoll Shores to keep its crosswalks, looks at reducing speed limit

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT)–As we get close to the summer tourist season along our coast, one local town is working to improve pedestrian safety before the tourists arrive.

The three crosswalks at Pine Knoll Shores provide a measure of safety as tourists and residents cross Highway 58 to get to and from the beach.

After some debate and a petition by residents, Pine Knoll Shores’ commissioners recently voted to keep the crosswalks.

The town is working to create consistency between the signage for crosswalks across the Crystal Coast to reduce traffic hazards.

“There’s so much inconsistency in the signs that we really have to notify people there are all different kinds of places and ways that people are going to turn up when we get into the busy season,” Mayor Ken Jones said. “We want to make sure that everybody is aware.”

The town is also asking the state to reduce the speed limit on Highway 58 through town from 45 to 35 during the summer months.

Mayor Jones says it’s working with other municipalities to develop an education program for drivers and pedestrians on the safe way to cross.

There is no definite timeline for when the changes will occur. Mayor Jones says the town will decide in the future whether or not to reduce its number of crosswalks from three to two.