GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The 2017 Carolina Kickoff concert at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium will feature some local talent. On Monday, organizers announced Nashville recording artists Paramalee will join the artist lineup.

Parmalee joins other headliners Blake Shelton, Big & Rich, Tucker Beathard, David Ray and Adley Stump.

The concert is scheduled for August 19.

