No criminal charges filed against local Uber driver accused of making unwanted advances

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police confirmed Monday that no criminal charges will be filed against a Greenville Uber driver who had allegedly made unwanted advances towards female passengers.

The story went viral on Facebook in March after a non-student posted her experience during, and after, the Uber ride with the driver. As many as 12 other females, some of whom are ECU students, also shared their experiences with the driver.

Some of the women alleged the driver wouldn’t let them leave the car until they gave him their number. Others said the driver would repeatedly try to get them to go on a date with him.

Greenville Police began an investigation into the case, but due to lack of evidence and women willing to come forward, no criminal charges will be filed.

An Uber spokeswoman told WNCT Monday the driver has been banned from the company for violating their community guidelines.

Deidra Babson, an ECU junior, was one of the women who came forward to say she had an unpleasant experience with the driver. She said he offered to give her tutoring help, and then suggested the two should go on a date.

Babson said she was glad Uber had banned the driver, but wasn’t surprised criminal charges weren’t brought forward.

“These days if you can’t catch someone in the act or have undeniable proof that it’s already taken place, then charges aren’t usually filed,” Babson said. “I just hope they don’t look back and regret their decision not to file charges.”