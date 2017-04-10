MyEyeDr. holds appreciation day for first responders after fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than a week since a fire destroyed the MyEyeDr. on Arlington Boulevard, the company took the time to thank those who helped battle the blaze.

Their First Responders Appreciation Day invited fire fighters from all over Greenville to stop by for some food and fun.

MyEyeDr. also donated Nike sunglasses to the fire department as a thank you gift.

“We just want to give a huge thank you to the community and all the first responders that came out and took care of our building last Sunday,” said district manager Kristen Withey. “It is not unnoticed how hard they work for us and our community, and we just want to give back to them today.”

MyEyeDr. said it is unsure what their steps will be moving forward but feel grateful no one was hurt in last week’s fire.