Morehead City Driver License Office reopens after delay

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Morehead City’s Driver License Office has finally re-opened following a brief delay.

Its door opened Monday at 8 a.m.

Customers have been serviced by a DMV mobile unit outside the facility since work began on it in the fall of 2016. The office will be closed Friday, April 7.

Improvements to the office, which is located at 5347 U.S. Hwy. 70 W., include installation of refurbished cubicles, carpeting, and a new seating area to increase customer comfort. The office also features new informational posters and an additional driver license tester.

DMV is upgrading offices statewide; 50 of 113 renovated so far.

DMV now offers driver license renewals and many other services online. Customers are encouraged to check the official DMV website at http://www.ncdot.gov/dmv and click “Online Services” to see if their driver license needs can be met online.