Morehead City Driver License Office reopens after delay

By Published:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Morehead City’s Driver License Office has finally re-opened following a brief delay.

Its door opened Monday at 8 a.m.

Customers have been serviced by a DMV mobile unit outside the facility since work began on it in the fall of 2016. The office will be closed Friday, April 7.

Improvements to the office, which is located at 5347 U.S. Hwy. 70 W., include installation of refurbished cubicles, carpeting, and a new seating area to increase customer comfort. The office also features new informational posters and an additional driver license tester.

DMV is upgrading offices statewide; 50 of 113 renovated so far.

DMV now offers driver license renewals and many other services online. Customers are encouraged to check the official DMV website at http://www.ncdot.gov/dmv and click “Online Services” to see if their driver license needs can be met online.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s