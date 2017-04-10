Jacksonville man charged with sexually molesting 2 minors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man has been charged with sexually molesting two minors over a span of several years.

Onslow County deputies started investigating Joseph Kirby back in January after receiving a report the 58-year-old molested a child.

During an investigation by the Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit, deputies said an additional person reported being molested by Kirby.

The Sheriff’s Office said both minors were girls under the age of 15.

Deputies arrested Kirby on April 6 and charged him with multiple child sex crimes.

Kirby was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $3,100,000 bond.