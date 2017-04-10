Greenville college student killed in Durham head-on crash; woman charged

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A freshman at North Carolina Central University from Greenville was killed in a head-on collision Sunday night on East Geer Street, police confirmed.
Durham police said Natasha Lynn Taylor, 25, of Durham was traveling eastbound on East Geer Street near Cheek Road around 9:30 p.m. when she crossed a double yellow line and plowed head-on into a vehicle vehicle driven by Quillon Rendleman, 18, of Charlotte.
Myiah Andrews, 18, of Greenville, was a passenger in Rendelmen’s vehicle and died at the scene following the collision, police said. She was a freshman at NCCU.
Rendleman and two other passengers in his car were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police believe are not life-threatening.
Taylor also suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Taylor was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control.
She appeared briefly in in a Durham courtroom Monday morning.
“She’s devastated about what happened. Our sympathy goes out to the families,” said Taylor’s attorney, Bill Breeze.
A judge set Taylor’s bond at $100,000.
The 1100 block of East Geer Street from Cheek Road to Essex Road was closed due to the crash for about four hours.