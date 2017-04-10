High school football star arrested, brother wanted in Craven Co. four-wheeler thefts

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one Cove City teen and is searching for his brother in relation to the thefts of four-wheelers that were stolen after people arranged to meet buyers through Craigslist.

Craven County deputies responded to Red Wood Terrace Mobile Home Park off Spring Garden Road on Saturday in reference to the theft of a four-wheeler after the person selling the vehicle met the suspect on Craiglist.

Deputies said they found Darious Abrams, 17, riding the stolen four-wheeler on Dover Road within hours of the theft. Darious Abrams has been charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Darious Abrams was named the 2016 Sun Journal Player of the year playing football at West Craven High School, and he has signed to play at Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kansas.

On Monday, deputies responded to Asbury Road in Cove City where a four-wheeler was stolen in a similar fashion. Darious Abram’s 19-year-old brother, Malik Abrams, is wanted for questioning in that theft.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a black Honda TRX 700.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who knows the whereabouts of Malik Abrams or the four-wheeler to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.