First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny today

SUMMARY: More sunshine and warm temperatures today. Much of the week is warm, quiet and sunny with a small shower chance on Wednesday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Clear skies with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear and winds are light. Temperatures are in the 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure sticks around for Monday and part of Tuesday before a weak front moves through bringing us a chance of showers for the middle of the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

4am
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
58° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
57° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
56° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
55° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
58° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
62° F
precip:
10%
