First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny today

SUMMARY: More sunshine and warm temperatures today. Much of the week is warm, quiet and sunny with a small shower chance on Wednesday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Clear skies with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear and winds are light. Temperatures are in the 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure sticks around for Monday and part of Tuesday before a weak front moves through bringing us a chance of showers for the middle of the week.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast