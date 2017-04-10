ECU marks one year since roll out of LiveSafe app

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It has been one year since East Carolina University rolled out their LiveSafe app.

The app is designed to give faculty and students a discreet way to send tips, share location or have a friend virtually walk them home safely.

Since April 2016, 169 tips have been submitted, 40 emergency calls made and more than 1,000 safe walks initiated.

Greenville police Lt. Chris Sutton said he is pleased with where the app is after a year, and he expects it to improve.

“The more that people download it, and the more that people use it then the greater success we will see from it,” said Sutton. “And I feel like it could be as beneficial for a college campus as what the 911 system was to residents.”

ECU senior Elijah Wood said he regularly uses the safe walk feature.

He stays late at the library late most nights, and he said the added security makes it easier to walk home alone in the dark.

“To me, it’s important because I like to feel secure when I’m leaving campus, especially late at night,” said Wood. “Having someone watch over you when they are not with you gives you such a great sense of security, especially when you are on campus.”

Students and faculty can also request a safe ride through the app to ensure people get home safely.