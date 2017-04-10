Baseball returns to Kinston with Wood Ducks home opener

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Baseball is back in Kinston this Monday.

The Down East Wood Ducks have their home opener Monday evening to continue the season they started on Thursday.

This city has waited for five years for this day to finally happen, the return of baseball.

Community members say after the Indians left in 2012, the city felt like it was missing something.

City officials said, with the return of a baseball franchise, they expect to see economic spikes in restaurants, hotels, and tourism to the city. They also said, in previous years of having a team, 60 percent of fans in attendance were from outside Lenoir County.

The city wasn’t the only driving factor behind getting the team back, there had to be an interest from a major league team to sponsor the Wood Ducks.

“You know we looked for a minor league team for five years, and we got really fortunate with the Texas Rangers to come and get back in the Carolina League,” said Bill Ellis, Director of Parks and Recreation for Kinston. He said the players can’t wait to start and create a sense of pride back in the community.

The Wood Ducks also have a whole summer long promotional schedule from fireworks every Friday to Taco Tuesdays.

First pitch is set for 7 Monday evening against Winston-Salem.