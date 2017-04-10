Attorney General discusses efforts to reduce opioid addiction in Morehead City

By Published:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in Morehead City on Monday discussing efforts to reduce opioid addiction.

He met with local leaders to hear about their efforts and gave them an update on how the State of North Carolina is dealing with this issue. District Attorney Scott Thomas and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck led the roundtable discussion at the Carteret County Health Department Conference Room.

The roundtable brought together elected officials, health department officials, hospital leadership, law enforcement, treatment and recovery professionals, district attorney, judges and community leaders.

WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew will have more from the roundtable beginning at 5 on 9 On Your Side.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s