Attorney General discusses efforts to reduce opioid addiction in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in Morehead City on Monday discussing efforts to reduce opioid addiction.

He met with local leaders to hear about their efforts and gave them an update on how the State of North Carolina is dealing with this issue. District Attorney Scott Thomas and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck led the roundtable discussion at the Carteret County Health Department Conference Room.

The roundtable brought together elected officials, health department officials, hospital leadership, law enforcement, treatment and recovery professionals, district attorney, judges and community leaders.

