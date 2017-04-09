Wood Ducks fans prepare for first home game on Monday

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re less than 24 hours away from the Down East Wood Ducks hitting the field at Grainger stadium.

People in Kinston are wasting no time getting the field ready.

The field, concessions, and bleachers are all set.

Nicholas Harvey was first in line Sunday to grab his tickets for the game on Monday.

He said he’s excited to see what this will bring to the city’s economy, and to see the next generation excited for baseball again.

“Kinston is a great place to grow up. It’s a great place to live work and play. This epitomizes what we can do when we put our minds together about bringing goodness back to our town,” Harvey.

The Wood Ducks take on Winston Salem Monday night at 7.

