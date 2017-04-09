Pedestrian hit and killed outside home in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT)- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car versus pedestrian accident in Beaufort County.

Troopers say 33-year-old Kenneth Scipio was hit and killed by a white mini-van. This all happened in front of Scipio’s house off US 17 north.

It happened just before 4 pm Saturday afternoon on Highway 17 North, about a mile north of the intersection with VOA Road.

Right now, there are no charges against the driver.

Troopers couldn’t say what the man was doing in the road.